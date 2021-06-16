STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India's WTC triumph can do Test cricket what T20 World Cup did in 2007: Pujara

Pujara made no bones in admitting that playing the WTC final against New Zealand is a "big deal" for him even though he would try to treat it as another game of cricket.

Published: 16th June 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

India's Cheteshwar Pujara. (Photo | AFP)

India's Cheteshwar Pujara. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: If India goes on to win the inaugural World Test Championship title, it could prove to be the watershed moment for the revival of the longest format just like the 2007 World T20 triumph did for the popularity of the shortest format, feels Cheteshwar Pujara.

One of the shining products of traditional format, Pujara made no bones in admitting that playing the WTC final against New Zealand is a "big deal" for him even though he would try to treat it as another game of cricket.

"Yes of course, I think Test cricket needs to survive and with this WTC Final, it will definitely help," Pujara said during the virtual media conference on Tuesday when asked about the epic World T20 victory of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men in South Africa back in 2007.

"If we win, more young players in India will want to play Test cricket. And overall, even across the world, Test cricket needs to survive and this is a very good way to do it, having this WTC," said India's dependable No 3.

On a personal note, it's the hardwork of two years that has borne fruit and the team is within the distance of an ultimate triumph.

"Personally, it means a lot as I play just one format (Tests). This is the first time we are playing this WTC Final. As a team, we have worked hard over a period of time. You have to win so many series away and at home. To be at top, it does require a lot of hardwork. It's like a World Cup final in any other format."

"This is the first time in Test format, but it's very similar to playing a World Cup final in ODI or T20. As a team we are looking forward to the final," he said.

Pujara, just like his colleague Ravichandran Ashwin, agreed that New Zealand will have an advantage going into the final with two Test series against England providing them the right preparation.

"Well, it is (advantage New Zealand). But this is something which we can't control. It's been challenging times all over the world because of the pandemic. You can't have all the luxuries of having extra time for preparation."

"The game is still going on, that's the most important part. For all of us, we are playing the final which is very important. Even if preparation time is less, just maybe it's little bit of a disadvantage for us but if you are ready for the challenge, even in not favourable circumstances, you still want to do well," Pujara, who has 6000 plus runs in Tests, said.

Pujara said during the intra-squad simulation match, most of the bowlers aimed at upping their workload after nearly three weeks of quarantine.

The batsmen also had centre wicket match situation as well as net training during each of the days.

"It's getting back into the rhythm for both batters and bowlers. We have been in quarantine but we started our training and practice. So when we were out there in the middle we wanted to make the most out of it. We also had some practice wickets available even during the practice games."

"When you are in the middle, you want to make sure that the things which you've been working on in the nets should come along. Even for the bowlers, to get used to the workload, have 14-15 overs in the entire game which is very important preparing for the final."

The batsmen were focussing on leaving the swinging deliveries early and intent on playing shots which they initially missed out.

"For batters, it's about spending some time in the middle, having that discipline of leaving the balls, playing the shots which you normally play at the nets. So, getting used to the actual game, basically having that match scenario is very important for the team."

A team player to the core, Pujara lauded the pace quartet comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, who now have Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur for company.

Thakur though is not part of final 15.

"The reason we've reached the final is because of our bowling. They have been able to take 20 wickets and they have won so many Tests for us over a period of time."

"Our pacers are ready for this challenge," Pujara said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Test Championship Cheteshwar Pujara
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp