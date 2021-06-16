STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

PSL: Abrar Ahmed, Hazratullah Zazai, Wahab Riaz shine as Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by six wickets

Abrar Ahmed and Wahab Riaz and belligerent batting from Hazratullah Zazai guided Peshawar Zalmi to a comfortable win over Karachi Kings.

Published: 16th June 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Peshawar Zalmi pacer Wahab Riaz

Peshawar Zalmi pacer Wahab Riaz (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Three-fers from Abrar Ahmed and Wahab Riaz and belligerent batting from Hazratullah Zazai guided Peshawar Zalmi to a comfortable six-wicket win over Karachi Kings in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 109 to win, despite losing Kamran Akmal in the second over, Zalmi got off to a flying start. Hazratullah, the left-handed Afghanistan international known for his big-hitting was a treat to watch as he took the charge to the Kings' bowlers and scored his maiden PSL half-century off just 17 balls -- joint fastest in PSL history.

Hazratullah contributed 84 off 39 for the second-wicket with Haider Ali (16 off 16, three fours) which helped Zalmi chased down the target for the loss of four wickets with 54 balls spare. Hazratullah top-scored with 63 off 26 smashing eight fours and four sixes.

For Kings, captain Imad Wasim picked two wickets for two runs, which included a double-wicket maiden over -- ninth over of the innings.

The victory took Zalmi to the second spot in the points table with 10 points from nine games (five wins, four defeats). Kings who suffered their third loss in a row, are down to the fifth spot of the six-team table with six points from eight matches (three wins, five defeats).

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Karachi Kings got off to an awful start as they lost Babar Azam (first ball duck), Martin Guptill (four off seven), Chadwick Walton (first ball duck) inside the powerplay, and were left reeling at 37 for four in the seventh over with the departure of Sharjeel Khan (25 off 24, two fours, one six).

At this stage Afghanistan left-hander Najibullah Zadran, who scored an unbeaten 71 for Kings last night was joined by Imad.

The pair stitched 30 off 43 for the fifth wicket -- the best partnership in the innings. Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals for Kings and at one point it seemed the defending champions would not even reach the 100-run mark.

The Kings managed to play out the 20 overs all because of emerging all-rounder Mohammad Abbas Afridi who top-scored with an unbeaten 18-ball 27. Afridi struck three sixes and a four as Kings ended up with 108 for nine -- their lowest in PSL history. Their previous lowest (109 for nine) was also against Zalmi at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2019.

For Zalmi, Abrar and Wahab took three wickets apiece, while Sameen Gul took two wickets for 13 in three overs.

Brief Scores: Karachi Kings 108/9 (Mohammad Abbas Afridi 27*, Sharjeel Khan 25; Abrar Ahmed 3/14, Wahab Riaz 3/34); Peshawar Zalmi 109/4 (Hazratullah Zazai 63; Imad Wasim 2/2)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abrar Ahmed Wahab Riaz Hazratullah Zazai Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL PSL 2021 Pakistan Super League Pakistan Super League 2021
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp