STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WTC Final: Seam, swing or spin, India has the bowlers to take advantage of conditions, says Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is fondly called, feels that the best part of the Indian attack is that they have bowlers for all conditions.

Published: 16th June 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Former India opener Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli has always spoken about how this bowling attack fills him with pride. And now, former India opener Virender Sehwag has gone a step ahead and credited the bowlers for taking the team to the top of the ladder in world cricket.

Feared across the globe for taking the attack to the opposition during his playing days, Sehwag believes that the Indian team which is set to play New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship from Friday has the perfect balance when it comes to the bowling line-up.

"This team has a very good bowling line-up and that is why they have beaten Australia in Australia twice and now they are No.1 (currently No.2 in the latest ICC Rankings) and are also playing the World Test Championship final. There are a lot of batsmen who score runs, but cannot forget the bowlers who take 20 wickets and win games," he told ANI on the sidelines of the launch of the CRICURU app.

The Nawab of Najafgarh, as Sehwag is fondly called, feels that the best part of the Indian attack is that they have bowlers for all conditions.

"Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin. The Indian team has a very good bowling line-up and good balance. If the condition supports swing and seam, India has seam bowlers who can take advantage. If there is spin on offer, they have Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin to take advantage. As a bowling unit, this bunch has done really well and I am confident they will do well in the final," he smiled.

The Indian team has been known to have quality batsmen over the years, but the former India opener feels the team has dominated Test cricket consistently in the last few seasons due to the strength in the bowling attack.

"The bowlers definitely deserve credit because you cannot be No.1 without balance. You have to have a good batting and bowling line-up. Credit goes more to the bowlers than the batsmen because you need 20 wickets to win a Test match and series. And that is what they have done in the last few years and that is why they are No.1 in Test cricket. Credit goes to bowling more," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs New Zealand WTC Final WTC final WTC Final 2021 India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test series India vs New Zealand series Virender Sehwag
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp