STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ENGW vs INDW: Shafali Verma shines with 96 before mini-collapse

Shafali Verma will be bitterly disappointed, though, that she couldn't reach the three-figure landmark, falling short of her maiden Test century while attempting a big hit.

Published: 17th June 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Shafali Verma

Indian Women Cricket Team Player Shafali Verma (Photo | ICC Official Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shafali Verma took another important step in her meteoric rise as an international cricketer with a knock of 96 in her debut Test innings. 

The 17-year-old from Rohtak — who rose to prominence with her swashbuckling knocks in the T20 World Cup last year — seemed to find her bearings on the Test stage immediately as she went about playing her strokes in the company of the equally assured Smriti Mandhana.

Verma will be bitterly disappointed, though, that she couldn't reach the three-figure landmark, falling short of her maiden Test century while attempting a big hit. The teenager's dismissal triggered a mini-collapse for India women as the visitors lost four more wickets for just 16 runs.

At stumps, on the second day against England women in Bristol, India were 187/5 and facing a first-innings deficit of 209 runs. Mandhana perished for 78 in a similar manner to Verma as an attempt to clear the infield did not come off. The spate of wickets towards the end – including skipper Mithali Raj for 2 – undid the good work that openers Verma and Mandhana did with a partnership of 167. The opening stand from the Indian duo was imperative after England declared on an imposing total of 396 for 9. No team has lost a women's Test after posting a total of 300 or more in the first innings.

Verma's stay at the crease possessed a heady mix of late cuts and aerial hits over the boundary while a few wild slogs to the leg side also made an appearance from time to time. Her attacking instincts were very much on display. Mandhana, meanwhile, exhibited her class with some characteristic elegant drives through the off-side.

The fact that England dropped Mandhana thrice did not help their cause. Once the left-hander got going, she too didn't shy away from going over the top like her young and diminutive batting partner.

Brief scores (Day 2): England women 396/9 decl. in 121.2 ovs (H Knight 95; S Rana 4/131) vs Indian women 187/5 in 60 overs (S Verma 96, S Mandhana 78).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shefali Verma England Women Cricket Team India Women Cricket Team
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp