STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Former Karnataka all-rounder B Vijayakrishna dies at 71 after heart attack

Vijayakrishna was admitted to the hospital two days ago due to health complications and breathed his last on Thursday morning.

Published: 17th June 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Bat and Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka cricketer B Vijayakrishna breathed his last on Thursday morning following a heart attack. He was 71. The all-rounder, who claimed 194 wickets in 80 first class matches, brought accolades for Karnataka in domestic cricket, helping them win three Ranji Trophy titles. Besides, his contribution with the bat was also impressive, scoring 2297 runs with two centuries against his name.

He was a terrific spinner -- a rare bowler, who could bowl both the Chinaman and slow left arm. Despite his talent, Vijayakrishna, who started his domestic career in the 1968-69 season, never got an opportunity to represent India at the international level due to the sheer competition that existed during the time. Bishan Singh Bedi, BS Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Dilip Doshi among others also belonged to the same era.

"He had a lot of variations in his bowling armoury, and troubled batsmen regularly. You know he had so much control too. If Bishan and all those players were not there during the time, he would have definitely played for India. I am 100 percent sure, he was that good. That era was different, India had some world-class spinners. If you just look at left arm spinners then, you had Bishan, Dilip Doshi. It is due to such kind of competition then, that he did not get a break," said former Karnataka player Sudhakar Rao, who added that the passing away of Vijayakrishna is a huge loss as they were good friends too. In fact, even Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled his demise, stating ' ....In his death, we have lost a great cricketer. May his soul rest in peace.'.  

Former players remember him as a passionate cricketer, who always gave it his all. More importantly, as a senior member of the state team later, he guided youngsters in the team, including former spinner Raghuram Bhat. The latter went on to represent India in two Test matches, but Bhat was at a loss for words when he learned about the death of Vijayakrishna.

“It (his passing away) is a big loss to me. I have no words to say. It is a sad day. I have a lot of memories with him. I owe a lot to him as he would always guide me when we were playing for the state team. He used to offer me tips as to how I should bowl in a match. We used to bowl in tandem as well. Even just watching him and some other senior players at the nets, I learned a lot. He has played an important role in my career. Whatever he did for me, can never be forgotten or never be replaced,” said Bhat.  

Off the field, he was a wonderful human being as well. Rao opened up on the kind of person Vijayakrishna was, referring to him as a disciplined person. "He was a very straightforward person and a great human being. If you did something wrong, he would tell you on your face, whoever it may be and say 'I don't agree with you.' He was very disciplined and a passionate cricketer too," said Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayakrishna Karnataka cricket Karnataka
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp