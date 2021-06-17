STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC launches fundraiser to support UNICEF'S COVID-19 relief efforts in South Asia

The ICC on Thursday launched a fundraising campaign to support UNICEF's emergency COVID-19 response in South Asia.

Published: 17th June 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

International Cricket Council

International Cricket Council (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday launched a fundraising campaign to support UNICEF's emergency COVID-19 response in South Asia.

The campaign was launched through ICC's Cricket for Good initiative at the inaugural World Test Championship Final being played in Southampton between India and New Zealand from June 18.

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on South Asia, which is home to nearly two billion people, and more than a quarter of the world's children.

The sheer scale and speed of the latest surge of COVID-19 across the region has outstripped countries' abilities to provide life-saving treatment and essential services.

The region has to date recorded more than 30 million COVID-19 cases and over 400,000 deaths.

The virus has had a direct impact on children, with many more falling ill than before.

Children are losing parents and caregivers to the virus, leaving many of them vulnerable and without parental care.

"As part of its COVID-19 response, UNICEF works closely with governments and partners in the region reaching families with information and technical support on health, child protection and education, water, sanitation, and hygiene as well as support in vaccine rollout," said the ICC in a release.

"ICC's support to UNICEF at this critical time will harness the power and reach of cricket, one of the world's most popular sports, to safeguard the lives and futures of children. As part of the campaign, ICC will leverage its audience base on its digital channels to contribute to UNICEF."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNICEF UNICEF COVID Relief South Asia ICC
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp