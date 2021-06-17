STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook predict NZ victory in WTC final against India

The two sides are set to lock horns in the marquee clash starting Friday in Southampton.

Kane Williamson

New Zealand players wait during the presentation ceremony after their win in the second cricket test match against England. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook reckon New Zealand will walk away with the top honours in the WTC final against India as they have the ability to play long periods of disciplined cricket and have got acclimatized to the English conditions.

"I fancy New Zealand. I know I'm going to get absolute pelters on social media for going against India. But the way New Zealand played in the two Tests against England, I think they're going to do it. They are a high-class cricket team - I like every aspect of their game," Vaughan told 'BBC'.

"New Zealand play long periods of disciplined cricket, with bat and ball. They bat with a great maturity  and read the situation perfectly.

"If you analyse Test cricket, generally it is the side that are able to cover all the bases the longest that wins, and New Zealand are able to do that because they have a very skilful bowling attack," he added.

New Zealand head into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 Test series victory over hosts England last week while the last red-ball match India featured in was in March.

Cook feels New Zealand's match sharpness will work in the favour of Kane Williamson and company.

"New Zealand are going to win. They're two matches further into match-sharpness after the series win against England - they're used to playing under pressure and in English conditions."

Cook, who amassed 12,472 in 161 Tests for England, backed the inclusion of left-?arm spinner Ajaz Patel in the Kiwi playing XI.

"The only thing they've got to deal with is the selection question - and getting the balance of the side right. I hope they go in with Ajaz Patel, the left-arm spinner.

"But that means one of their big four seam bowlers - Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner or Matt Henry - who have done such a good job for them, isn't going to play," he added.

