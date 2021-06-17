STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Once famed Pakistan spinner, Arshad Khan drives a cab in Sydney

Arshad Khan, who was in and out of the Pakistani team between 2001 and 2008, played 58 ODIs, taking 56 wickets.

Published: 17th June 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 07:28 PM

Former Pakistan spinner Arshad Khan

Former Pakistan spinner Arshad Khan

By IANS

LAHORE: Former Pakistan spinner Arshad Khan, who is remembered for troubling Indian cricketing icons such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in the mid-2000s, has fallen on bad days and now drives a cab in Sydney.

It was by chance that Arshad's identity got revealed, when a cricket fan hired his cab in the Australian city recently and found out during the course of conversation that he was being driven by the spinner who has played nine Tests and taken 32 wickets.

"He was the driver of our cab and we started chatting, he told me that he is from Pakistan and lives in Sydney. Also that he has been to Hyderabad many times when he was playing for Lahore Badshahs something in ICL (Indian Cricket League). After which I asked him his full name and then I was shocked to see his face which I could partially recognise. I shook has his hand and left (sic)," the fan revealed on social media.

Arshad, who was in and out of the Pakistani team between 2001 and 2008, also played 58 ODIs, taking 56 wickets, but his association with ICL, which was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), shut the doors for him to get back into the Pakistan team.

During the only Test he played against India, in Bangalore in 2005, Arshad bagged two crucial wickets in the second innings, that of Rahul Dravid and Irfan Pathan. Pakistan won the Test by 168 runs.

