STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WTC final: Acid test for Kohli's boys against Kiwi pace attack but India hold spin edge

Both teams are blessed with attacks that can cause damage to opposition batters. If India have Bumrah, Shami, Ishant and Siraj in their ranks, the Kiwis have Boult, Wagner, Southee and Jamieson.

Published: 17th June 2021 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli's men are currently playing in their sixth series of the WTC cycle, having won 10 matches, lost four and drawn one. (Photo | BCCI)

The 2-0 drubbing India received in New Zealand is their only series loss in their WTC cycle (File photo | BCCI)

By Express News Service

With the World Test Championship final getting underway at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday, here are the main talking points...

Pacers call the shots

India and New Zealand have both reached the final thanks to the efforts of their respective bowling units. Both teams are blessed with attacks that can cause damage to opposition batters. If India have Bumrah, Shami, Ishant and Siraj in their ranks, the Kiwis have Boult, Wagner, Southee and Jamieson. But it is the spin department where India have a definite edge over the Black Caps. In Ashwin and Jadeja they inarguably have two of the best spinners in the world right now. NZ only have Ajaz Patel to depend on.

The matchup

New Zealand are one side who rely heavily on match-ups. So much so that NZ coach Gary Stead complimented captain Kane Williamson for using his resources perfectly against India last year. The 2-0 drubbing India received in New Zealand is their only series loss in their WTC cycle. Bowling with the Dukes ball, Boult and Southee will test India's batting unit which has struggled to put big totals on board overseas. That said, it would be interesting to see how NZ play Ashwin and Jadeja. New Zealand just played only two Tests in the sub-continent (vs SL) in this WTC cycle, winning one and losing one. The tour of Bangladesh would have tested them, but it was cancelled because of the pandemic.

India's worry

In the five Tests India played in England in 2018, they posted a total of 350 or above only once and went on to win the Test. That sums up India's struggles in English conditions, where the batting unit has failed to click as a collective. So India have to be wary against their new ball bowlers Boult and Southee. To make things worse, Rohit and Gill will be opening in a Test in England for the first time. If they get past the new ball bowlers, India will be tested by Jamieson or Wagner with short balls. It is going to be an acid test for India.

Venue

Not one of the traditional Test venues in England, the Rose Bowl was picked as a host because of the need to have a bio-secure environment. With a hotel inside the stadium premises, players were able to train during the quarantine period. It was for this reason that the final was moved out of Lord's.

Conditions

Three of the six Tests played in the venue has ended in a draw with rain being a constant feature in each of them. And the forecast for this one doesn't look good either. It is also a venue where spinners get good assistance off the surface.

Reserve day

Keeping the English weather in mind, the ICC has allotted a reserve day. If the teams are not able to bowl the stipulated overs in five days because of bad weather, the Test can extend into a sixth day. If a winner isn't spotted, provided full five days of cricket is available, both teams will be declared joint winners.

Live on Star Sports 1 from 3.25 PM onwards

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs New Zealand World Test Championship WTC Southampton
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp