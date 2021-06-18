STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs New Zealand WTC Final: First session rained out

There will be no play in the first session of the WTC final between India and New Zealand owing to incessant rain.

Published: 18th June 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rain has been forecast in Southampton for the most part of the inaugural title clash in the longest format.

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: There will be no play in the first session of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here on Friday owing to incessant rain.

"Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final," the BCCI posted on Twitter.

The match was scheduled to start at 3 pm (IST) but the weather ensured that the pitch at the Ageas Bowl was covered and the toss was delayed.

The ICC has kept a reserve day to make up for time lost because of inclement weather.

