STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

One final Test awaits boys! Bring the cup home: Hardik Pandya's message to Team India ahead of WTC final

Hardik Pandya wished Team India luck for the WTC final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Published: 18th June 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday wished Team India luck for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

White-ball specialist Hardik -- currently in quarantine in Mumbai for the upcoming limited--overs series in Sri Lanka -- wants the Virat Kohli-led side to bring the WTC title home as 'final Test' awaits the boys.

"One final Test awaits boys! Bring the cup home @BCCI." Hardik tweeted.

Meanwhile, skipper Kohli is expecting a high-quality Test match between the top two sides in the rankings and said he doesn't understand the usage of the term 'the nice guys' for the New Zealand team.

"I really don't understand this term that was just used -- I don't think any other team has 'bad guys' in their team," said Kohli in a virtual press conferenc on Thursday.

"We get along very well off the field but when you step across the line, it's business at the end of the day and you need to deal with it accordingly.

"It's pretty serious stuff out there, it's not something that is fun and games and played in a very low voltage environment.

"This is a huge game, a huge Test match and we are certainly looking forward to the opportunity that we have been waiting for a few years now," he added.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson wants New Zealand to use the biggest stage to show the world just how far they've come as he prepares to lead his side into the high octane clash.

The Black Caps were eighth in the ICC Test rankings as recently as 2013 but have been on the rise ever since and victory over England earlier this month ensured they head into the WTC Final against India as the world's number one team in the five-day format.

"There's been a lot of growth over a period of time with so many challenges along the way every day but the team has bought into it and tried to move past those with a good attitude," said Williamson.

"There is a lot of hard work done over a long period of time to find ourselves here in the first final (of the WTC).

"It's exciting but for us it's just focusing on continuing that growth and trying to keep committing to the parts of our game that give us the best chance and that's where I know the guys will be focusing on," he added.

The winner of the much-awaited WTC final between India and New Zealand will take home a purse of USD 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardik Pandya India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand WTC Final WTC Final WTC WTC Final 2021 World Test Championship World Test Championship Final World Test Championship Final 2021 Team India
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp