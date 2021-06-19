STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Indies​ vs South Africa, second Test: Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock lead Proteas fightback on Day One

Shannon Gabriel took two crucial wickets on his return to Test cricket, but South Africa battled back thanks to half-centuries from Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock.

Published: 19th June 2021 02:38 PM

South Africa cricketer Quinton de Kock

South Africa cricketer Quinton de Kock (Photo | AP)

By ANI

GROS ISLET: Shannon Gabriel took two crucial wickets on his return to Test cricket, but South Africa battled back thanks to half-centuries from skipper Dean Elgar and keeper Quinton de Kock on day one of the second Test on Friday.

Gabriel struck in his first over -- the second of the day -- and again just before the tea break to end a crucial partnership on the opening day of the second Betway Test on Friday.

The strongly-built six-footer ended the day with 2-47 off 12 overs, while the dogged Elgar made 77 off 237 balls with eight fours. The free-scoring De Kock closed the day unbeaten on 59 off 103 balls with five boundaries.

Gabriel started the day in spectacular fashion to give West Indies early success when Aiden Markram slashed the ninth ball of the morning and was well caught by Roston Chase at the point.

Elgar put on an 87-run stand with Kyle Verreynne (27) but Gabriel got the wicket just before the afternoon interval when Verreynne was caught down the legside by Joshua Da Silva.

De Kock then entered the fray, holding the fort well with Elgar. They shared a 79-run, fifth-wicket stand off 169 balls before the skipper's dismissal in the last hour of play at the hands of Mayers.

The South African wicketkeeper was then joined by Wiaan Mulder, adding 15 more runs to the scorecard before stumps was called.

Gabriel and fellow pacers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales made early inroads in the first session, while medium-pacer Kyle Mayers picked up the key wicket of Elgar late in the day.

Keegan Petersen edged to Jason Holder at second slip off Seales, and Rassie van der Dussen left a delivery from Roach which jagged back and into his stumps. Late in the day, the persevering Mayers rattled the stumps of Elgar.

Brief Scores: South Africa 218/5 (Dean Elgar 77, Quinton de Kock 59; Shannon Gabriel 2-47) vs West Indies

