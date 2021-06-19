WTC final, Day Two: Kohli, Rahane hold fort as bad light forces early stumps

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Standing outside the crease to negate swing, eschewing the tendency to play away from the body, judicious with leaves, meeting the ball beneath the eye-line, confident with their foot movement, maintaining discipline in driving the swinging ball and making full use of loose deliveries. They may have won a Test each in their last two tours, but India's batting line-up has hardly shown the immaculate discipline in English conditions that they showed on Saturday.

Put in to bat by New Zealand on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final after Day 1 was washed out, India were 146-3 in 64.4 overs when bad light brought an early closure to play. At stumps, Virat Kohli was batting on 44 with Ajinkya Rahane (29) for company. The scorecard will not reveal the true picture of the batting show the Indians put up as it came when the conditions were loaded in favour of the bowlers. If that wasn't enough, bad light and rain disrupted their rhythm, especially in the second and third session, but the Indians soldiered on.

It was a day where India's batting line-up was put to the test by a four-prone seam attack. Add Colin de Grandhomme to the mix, whose gentle medium-pace can be annoying, and the Kiwis were never going to give away easy runs.

Choosing to bowl first on a pitch with a bit of grass cover, Tim Southee and Trent Boult didn't start particularly well. Though the pitch was under covers for two days because of rain, it wasn't juicy enough to hurry batsmen. But the cloud cover, which was prominent through the day, and grass meant there was movement that kept troubling the batsmen.

Sent in to bat, a lot depended on India's openers — Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill -- and the duo ensured the Kiwis didn't get an opening early on. They were aggressive when it came to footwork. When the Black Caps erred by pitching too full, they brought out the straight drives. The slightest of width on offer was cut with a tailor's precision. Wrists came into play when anything was pitched around middle and leg. Short balls were treated with disdain. The intent that Kohli keeps asking from his batting line-up was on show too. Especially when they kept charging towards their seamers, which led to Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara getting hit on their helmets.

To make the most of the conditions, the Kiwi attack even reduced pace by a couple of yards to find more movement. It was one of those hard days for batsmen in English conditions, where they have to swallow their pride and ego, forget the previous ball — which either missed the edge or dropped short of the slip fielder or reached the boundary fence — and get ready for the next.

After Rohit and Gill departed in quick succession before lunch after adding 62 runs for the first wicket, the onus was on the middle-order not to throw away the start. Kohli and Pujara battled and how? India's No 3 took 36 balls to get off the mark, but he was never in hurry. If Pujara showed patience characteristic of him, Kohli showed more resilience. The two added only 25 runs, but spent more than 15 overs together, wearing down the Kiwi attack.

Though Pujara's stay was ended by Trent Boult, Kohli found good support from Rahane. The vice-captain is known to be flashy at times, likes to chase deliveries outside off, but on Saturday he followed the same template as others. With boundaries hard to come by on a wet outfield, they ran well between the wickets as their fourth-wicket stand added 58 runs before bad light paused it.