WTC Final: New Zealand elect to bowl, India go in with announced XI in overcast conditions

SOUTHAMPTON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India under overcast conditions in the World Test Championship final here on Saturday.

The day one of the title clash on Friday was washed out.

India didn't change their playing XI announced two days back with both specialist spin bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin adding to their batting depth.

New Zealand are going with an all seam attack with medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (Capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult