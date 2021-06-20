STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara could have rotated strike better: South Africa's Dale Steyn

India ended the second day on 146 for 3 with skipper Virat Kohli (44 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out) at the crease.

Published: 20th June 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Africa pace legend Dale Steyn believes India batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara could have rotated the strike better during the second day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

Pujara's strike-rate has been a constant subject of debate for sometime now and the India No.3 did his stats no good on Saturday, scoring 8 off 54 balls.

He took 36 balls to get off the mark and was eventually trapped in front of wicket by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

"I'm sure if he (Pujara) looked back and looked at the sample of video analysis, he would find that there are deliveries there where he could have created the opportunity to maybe rotate a little bit more strike," Steyn said on ESPNCricinfo.

"I saw something come up and it was like 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 and then a wicket. I'm sure in all those 50 balls, he could have rotated strike and just gotten that scoring to nudge on a little bit for himself and as well as his team."

India ended the second day on 146 for 3 with skipper Virat Kohli (44 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out) at the crease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara Dale Steyn World Test Championship India Vs New Zealand
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp