STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand WTC Final:  Kyle Jamieson claims fifer, India all out for 217

Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five-wicket haul including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight 44.

Published: 20th June 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

India's Ravichandran Ashwin reacts after he is dismissed by New Zealand's Tim Southee during the third day of the World Test Championship final

India's Ravichandran Ashwin reacts after he is dismissed by New Zealand's Tim Southee during the third day of the World Test Championship final (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: India were all out for 217 on day three of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five-wicket haul including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight 44.

India were bowled out in the 93rd over shortly after lunch.

India lost four wickets in the morning session to take lunch at 211 for seven ay.

Ajinkya Rahane (49 off 117) was playing well until he threw his wicket away with a half-hearted pull off Neil Wagner.

The dangerous Rishabh Pant (4 off 22) did not last long, falling to a loose drive off Jamieson with Tom Latham taking a brilliant catch in the slips.

R Ashwin scored a valuable 22 off 27 in difficult conditions.

Ravindra Jadeja was the last man to be dismissed on 15. India had resumed the day at 146 for three.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 217 all out in 92.1 overs (Virat Kohli 44, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Rohit Sharma 34; Kyle Jamieson 5/31, Neil Wagner 2/40, Trent Boult 2/47).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs New Zealand India WTC Final
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp