STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand WTC final Day 3: Match delayed by half an hour due to wet outfield

Bad light prompted frequent interruptions after a heavy downpour led to a complete washout on the first day on Friday.

Published: 20th June 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli's men are currently playing in their sixth series of the WTC cycle, having won 10 matches, lost four and drawn one. (Photo | BCCI)

Team India. (Photo | BCCI)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: The start of third day's play between India and New Zealand in the World Test Championships final on Sunday was delayed by half an hour due to wet outfield and will now start at 3:30 pm IST.

On the second day, only 64.4 overs of play were possible with India finishing at 146 for 3.

Skipper Virat Kohli was batting on 44 while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 29.

Bad light prompted frequent interruptions after a heavy downpour led to a complete washout on the first day on Friday.

The reserve sixth day will now come into effect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Test Championships India India vs New Zealand New Zealand WTC final delay
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp