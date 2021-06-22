STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Alastair Cook says England have been chasing their tail due to new rotation policy

The new rest-and-rotate policy in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen many of England's top players being left out of the squad in the last eight Tests.

Published: 22nd June 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

England cricket team

England cricket team (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England have been left "chasing their tail" in the last few Tests due to an incorrect rotation policy which has robbed skipper Joe Root the chance to play his best XI, feels former captain and opener Alastair Cook.

The new rest-and-rotate policy in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen many of England's top players being left out of the squad in the last eight Tests.

The result was Root and his men suffered a 1-3 loss against India despite being up 1-0 and then conceded a 0-1 defeat at home against New Zealand.

"You have to say it hasn't worked for Rooty, and I do genuinely feel sorry for him," said Cook, who was taking part in Yorkshire Tea National Cricket Week alongside the Chance to Shine children's cricket charity, on Monday.

"When you're playing for England, or you're the captain, coach or selector, you get judged on end results most of the time and he hasn't had his best players available.

"You can't buy the experience of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali -- those kind of players make a big difference," Cook added.

While injuries to key players such as pacer Jofra Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes have not helped, the problems for England compounded due to the breaks being given to the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood.

"The decisions don't seem like they've been made correctly," said England's all-time leading Test run-scorer, Cook, who had retired in 2018.

"I've been on the other side, where you're trying to make decisions for the right reasons, but you get judged on your results by it, don't you? "It was going so well, winning Test series at home, then Sri Lanka away and 1-0 up against India.

Then you rest and rotate players, and ever since that moment on it's been chasing their tail a little bit."

Cook, who led England in 59 Tests before handing the reins to Root in 2016, said fortunately he "never had to captain during a pandemic"

"...I didn't even know what a pandemic was when I was captain -- but you've got a Test captain who hasn't been able to play his best side."

England will take on India in a Test series at home next and Cook warned against any drastic changes to the top order comprising Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Dan Lawrence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Root Alastair Cook England Cricket Team
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp