STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Always wanted to don the whites, finally got to live my dream: Deepti Sharma on playing Test cricket

Deepti made her debut in the longest format against England last week when India locked horns with the hosts in a one-off game.

Published: 22nd June 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: India women's all-rounder Deepti Sharma has said she always wanted to play Test format when she began playing cricket for the country.

Deepti made her debut in the longest format against England last week when India locked horns with the hosts in a one-off game.

Deepti said the feeling was "surreal" when she got to live her dream of playing Test cricket for India.

"When I started playing for the country, I always wondered what it meant like playing the longer format of the game, always wanted to don the whites," Deepti said in a tweet.

"I finally got to live my dream. The feeling was surreal, couldn't have asked for more. Grateful to team and everyone," she added.

Deepti played a knock of 54 runs in the second innings of the one-off Test while Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia played unbeaten knocks of 80 and 44 respectively as India managed to walk away with a draw against England.

The left-handed batter Deepti was promoted to number three in the second innings and she hit a gutsy fifty to give India a good start in the second innings.

Talking about her experience of playing her first Test match, Deepti said: "Of course, a Test match requires a lot of patience both in bowling and batting. I got a lot of messages from my home and my dad, this match was very special for me. Every member in the team supported me, Ramesh Powar sir helped me in my bowling."

In the second innings, Deepti stitched together a partnership of 70 runs with Shafali Verma for the second wicket. This stand helped India get off to a steady start and this put England bowlers slightly on the backfoot. England and India will return to the field on June 27 for the first game in a three-match ODI series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepti Sharma Indian womens cricket Indian cricket
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp