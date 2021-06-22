STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC should come up with formula to find winner in case of drawn WTC final: Sunil Gavaskar

A total of 141.1 overs have been bowled so far in the WTC final and with 196 overs still left in the match, a result is possible if weather permits.

Published: 22nd June 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels the ICC should find a way to decide a winner in case the rain-hit World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here ends in a draw.

The ongoing match has been affected by English weather with the opening and fourth day washed out completely, while play has been disrupted frequently due to bad light.

Even though there is a reserve day but with no play possible for two out of the first four days, the match might end in a draw if inclement weather continues to play spoilsport.

"There must be a formula to pick a winner in case of a drawn World Test Championship final. ICC's cricket committee should think and then take a decision," Gavaskar told 'Aaj Tak'.

There is unlikely to be any change in the rules in this edition as the ICC had made it clear last month that India and New Zealand will share the trophy in case of a draw or a tie.

"It seems that the World Test Championship final will end up as a draw and the trophy will be shared. This will be the first time that the trophy will be shared in a final," Gavaskar said.

"To complete three innings in two days would be really difficult. Yes, if both teams bat really badly, the three innings could be completed."

A total of 141.1 overs have been bowled so far in the WTC final and with 196 overs still left in the match, a result is possible if weather permits.

The former skipper urged the ICC to find a tie-breaker to determine a winner and cited examples of other sports such as football and tennis.

"In football, they have a penalty shoot out or they have some other method to decide a winner. In Tennis, there are five sets and there is a tie-breaker," he said.

India were bundled out for 217 in their first innings and New Zealand were 101 for 2, still trailing by 116 runs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand WTC Final WTC WTC Final World Test Championship WTC Final 2021 World Test Championship Final World Test Championship Final 2021 ICC
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp