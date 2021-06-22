STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kumar Sangakkara prevailed in all conditions, against all attacks: Former West Indies captain Brian Lara

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Published: 22nd June 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has congratulated Kumar Sangakkara on being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, saying the wicketkeeper-batsman prevailed in all conditions against all sorts of bowling attacks.

Sangakkara was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame earlier this month. Alongside him, India great Vinoo Mankad was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Congratulating Kumar Sangakkara on being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, Brian Lara, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, said: "Kumar Sangakkara, unlike many batsmen, prevailed in all conditions, against all bowling attacks around the world. And most importantly, he did it in their backyard, not just his. Kumar Sangakkara on many occasions has amazed me, but the one that stands out the most was his four consecutive centuries in the 2015 ICC World Cup in Australia. That was something to behold. Just out of the world. Congratulations to you Kumar Sangakkara on being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame."

Sangakkara played 134 Tests and scored 12,400 runs at 57.40. He also took 182 catches and registered 20 stumpings. He was grace personified at the crease.

Sangakkara ended his career as the most prolific run-scorer his country had ever known, with double-hundreds flowing from his bat with consummate ease. In 2014 he struck 319 and 105 in the same Test match against Bangladesh and in 2017 fell just 16 runs short of striking six successive centuries in first-class cricket.

Congratulating Kumar Sangakkara on being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, Brett Lee, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, said: "I want to say a big congratulations to Kumar Sangakkara for being inducted to the ICC Hall of Fame. What a legend of a guy, what a legend of a cricketer, geez, we had our battles in the field, but a terrific guy on and off the field. Played with absolute heart and passion."

"That's what Test cricket is all about -- and even different formats of the game as well. We were also teammates, playing for the Kings XI Punjab in the first IPL, back in 2008. A terrific guy. Congratulations, Mate! I'm looking forward to celebrating and catch up next," he added.

