STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mark Boucher eager to see how South Africa performs under pressure to assess progress 

South Africa defeated West Indies by 158 runs in the second Test on the back of spinner Keshav Maharaj's 5/36, which included a hat trick, to clinch the series 2-0 on Monday.

Published: 22nd June 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa coach and former wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher

South Africa coach and former wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GROS ISLET: Delighted with South Africa's Test series victory over West Indies, Proteas coach Mark Boucher said he is now eager to see his side perform under more challenging situations to assess their progress.

South Africa defeated West Indies by 158 runs in the second Test on the back of spinner Keshav Maharaj's 5/36, which included a hat trick, to clinch the series 2-0 on Monday.

It is South Africa's first away Tests series win since March 2017.

"It's not a relief. There's been a lot of hard work that's been done behind the scenes," Boucher was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"We were working on quite a few technical things and upskilling our players.

We understood the necessity of us performing for the Proteas badge and the guys pulled through and played as a strong team," he added.

Regarded as one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen of all time, Boucher said the team needs to perform under pressure situation.

"I am looking forward to the time where we get put under pressure and to see how we respond as a unit. That's where we can judge where we really are."

Once a formidable force, South Africa had slipped to the seventh spot in the ICC Test rankings.

After series defeats against England and Pakistan, opener Dean Elgar took over the Test captaincy from Quinton de Kock.

"The new captain asked a couple of questions about where we are and where we are going and where we want to be. Quite a few honest chats came out there as they do around a South African fire at night.

"The guys all really bought into a process that he wanted to align his reign with. That's where we all stood back and said we are either on the bus or not on the bus. Thankfully everyone decided they were on the bus. And it doesn't only work when you are on the field.

"A lot of effort has to be put in behind closed doors in the way we train, the way we talk, the language, the confidence. That is probably where it started. At that fire," Boucher said.

Ahead of the series, Elgar had called for a return to the "South African" way of playing cricket, which is punctuated by consistent performances, big centuries and five-wicket hauls and the team complied.

"Dean might say its boring, we say it's disciplined cricket. The language he has been speaking is resonating with the players, so good on him for bringing that sort of language," Boucher said.

"This is what Test cricket is all about - being able to absorb pressure in certain stages and then being able to apply. Guys are becoming smarter at choosing those moments."

South Africa responded well to the unfamiliar conditions, considering none of the players had played a series in the Caribbean.

"When you have got a young team, the best place for them to learn to play cricket is in foreign conditions. This is how you develop players, in different conditions, and this is how they learn about their games and the slight little adjustments that can make them into world class players."

"It's important that we understand there is a process, a long process that you have to keep working at," Boucher said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mark Boucher South Africa West Indies vs South Africa
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp