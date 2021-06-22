STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WTC Final: Mohammed Shami brings India back in match as New Zealand totter at 135/5 at lunch

Kane Williamson's men could add only 34 runs in 23 overs in the first session after a drizzle caused a delayed start.

Published: 22nd June 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Shami bowls during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England.

India's Mohammed Shami bowls during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Mohammed Shami's beautiful morning spell put India in the driver's seat as New Zealand's defensive approach failed to yield great results, leaving them struggling at 135 for 5 at lunch on the fifth day of the rain-hit World Test Championship final here on Tuesday.

Shami (18-8-31-2) found the ideal fuller 'English length' right away while Ishant Sharma (20-9-27-2), coming for his second spell, was also penetrative as the two senior pacers bowled a probing line to keep the New Zealand batters on tenterhooks.

Kane Williamson's men could add only 34 runs in 23 overs in the first session after a drizzle caused a delayed start.

The stylish Williamson (19 batting, 112 balls) was forced to show his defensive facet, respecting the bowling as well as conditions with only seven runs added to his third day's score of 12 not out.

The fourth day was washed out.

Ross Taylor (11, 37 balls) was dismissed as Shami reaped the rewards for finding the fuller length which enticed the batsman to go for a drive.

Shubman Gill, at short cover, took a brilliant diving catch.

Ishant then had the normally dependable Henry Nicholls (7), who went for a 'fishing expedition' when the lanky speedster pushed his length fuller by a yard and the edge at second slip was taken by Rohit Sharma.

BJ Watling (1), in his last Test, got a ball that would have put the best in the business in trouble.

Shami, who by then had started bossing the batsmen, bowled one that looked like shaping in but held its line after pitching, clipping the off-bail in the process.

From 117 for 2, New Zealand were reeling at 135 for 5 in no time.

However, the disappointment during the morning session was Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled short and wide which former England captain Nasser Hussain termed "pretty balls" that don't yield results.

The moment Virat Kohli replaced Bumrah with Shami, things changed drastically as the senior pacer sowed doubts in the batters' minds.

He didn't look to make the batsmen play and Williamson was seen doing a "Cheteshwar Pujara", leaving delivery after delivery.

His first four of the morning came in the 20th over of the day (69th for the day), a clip off Bumrah to the mid-wicket boundary.

What Shami and Ishant did was to hit the six-metre length (good length) which did the trick for the Indians.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Shami New Zealand India India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand WTC Final WTC Final 2021 World Test Championship World Test Championship Final World Test Championship Final 2021 WTC
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp