Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy appointed member of CWI Board of Directors

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has been appointed as an independent non-member director of the CWI board.

Published: 23rd June 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ST JHON'S: Two-time T20 World Cup-winning former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has been appointed as an independent non-member director of the CWI board.

The decision was taken by the Cricket West Indies Board during a meeting held on June 17.

Sammy, who led West Indies to two back-to-back T20 titles in 2012 and 2016, is one of the three appointments of Independent Directors approved at last Thursday's meeting to serve for the next two-years.

He joins Trinidadian Attorney Debra Coryat-Patton and Jamaican Surgeon and University Administrator, Dr.

Akshai Mansingh, who were both re-appointed to serve a second term.

"It is an honour to be appointed as a CWI Director; this is another great opportunity for me to give my best to West Indies cricket in a new way, off the field," Sammy said on the Windies Cricket website.

"All my local, regional and international experiences have prepared me to make a significant ongoing impact in West Indies cricket. I am excited and thankful for the chance to serve and look forward to giving back to the sport and region that I love so much," he added.

The 37-year-old, who has represented West Indies in 38 Test, 126 ODIs and 68 T20s, currently serves as the head coach of Pakistan Super League side Peshawar Zalmi and is also a cricket consultant for the St.

Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Sammy, who last played in the 2020 CPL final, is the first international cricketer from his native Saint Lucia where the national stadium has been named in his honour.

He also is the Goodwill Ambassador for St.Lucia.

"I am delighted to welcome Daren Sammy as an independent, non-member Director whose role will be to ensure that all the right questions are being asked while contributing to the shaping of new ideas and solutions," CWI President Ricky Skerritt said.

"Daren's fairly recent experience as a two-time World Cup winning captain will bring with him a much needed modern-day cricketer's perspective which should add valuable insights to Board discussions and decision-making.

"His appointment is testament to our commitment to strengthen CWI's governance, and to utilize expertise from across all stakeholder groups," he added.

