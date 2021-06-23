STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Racism row: Eoin Morgan says his tweets ridiculing Indian English 'taken out of context'

Posts in which Morgan and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler used the word 'sir' to mock the Indians, are doing rounds on social media.

Published: 23rd June 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Eoin Morgan (c) of Kolkata Knight Riders during the press conference. (Photo | IPL)

Eoin Morgan (c) of Kolkata Knight Riders during the press conference. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

LONDON: Dismissing accusations of racism against him, England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan said the historical tweets, allegedly mocking Indians, were "taken out of context".

The English cricket system was shaken earlier this month after pacer Ollie Robinson was suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his racist and sexist tweets dating back to 2012-13.

Soon after, posts, in which Morgan and wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler used the word 'sir' to mock the Indians, started doing the rounds on social media.

"I don't really reflect on it a lot," Morgan told reporters ahead of England's white-ball series against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Wednesday.

"If I call somebody 'sir' on social media, or anywhere around the world, it's a sign of admiration and respect.

"If that's taken out of context there's nothing I can control or do about it. So I haven't actually looked into it," he added.

In light of the events, the ECB had promised "relevant and appropriate action", saying each case will be considered on an individual basis.

Screenshots of a message by Buttler in which he says "I always reply sir no1 else like me like you like me" had been shared on Twitter.

In another post which was also circulating on social media, Morgan includes Buttler in a message which says, "Sir you're my favourite batsman."

They were allegedly joined by KKR head coach Brendon McCullum in this conversation.

Buttler and Morgan both feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the former playing for the Rajasthan Royals and the latter leading the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eoin Morgan racism Racist tweets England cricket Jos Buttler social media
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp