SLC looking to build on success of inaugural season of Lanka Premier League

SLC is confident that the success of the inaugural tournament has given it the ideal platform to conduct the upcoming edition with much vigor.

Published: 23rd June 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Lanka Premier League side Jaffna Stallions

Lanka Premier League side Jaffna Stallions (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

COLOMBO: The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) which was played in a bio-secure bubble at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota from November 26 till December 16, 2020, reached a cumulative audience of 557 million people through TV, digital-social space, and traditional media outlets.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is confident that the success of the inaugural tournament has given it the ideal platform to conduct the upcoming edition with much vigor. It believes within the next few years, the Lanka Premier League is going to be a highly successful T20 League in the world.

"With last year's success, we are expecting a good turnaround of overseas players, enhanced competition between the franchises, increased interest by the sponsors., and most importantly the fan engagement from across the globe to increase further," said Ravin Wickramaratne, Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket.

"It is indeed very heart-warming to see people accepting the Lanka Premier League (LPL) with so much of love and affection, and I believe therein lies the huge success that the League has experienced in its very first edition. It is very important from the Sri Lankan cricket point of view that LPL goes on to become one of the top T20 leagues in the world and acts as a grooming ground for all upcoming youngsters in the Island Nation, and I think with the love and support of the Sri Lankan Government, Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa, Officials of the Ministry of Health and the Sri Lanka Army, we will be able to make that happen," CEO of Innovative Production Group FZE, Anil Mohan, added.

Innovative Production Group FZE is the official right holders of Lanka Premier League (LPL) for 2020-2024. The LPL matches which were telecast live by Sky Sports, Sony Sports Network, Geo, PTV, and Willow TV in Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UK, US, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand saw 155 million people tuning in to catch live action. On social media, it achieved a reach of 218 million and LPL found 133478 mentions as the league came alive with each and every match with some scintillating performances on the ground.

LPL Lanka Premier League SLC Sri Lanka Cricket
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

