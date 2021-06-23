STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WTC Final back to life as pacers Shami, Southee set up all-possible day 6, India leads by 32 runs

After dismissing New Zealand for 249, India were 64-2 at stumps, with a lead of 32 runs.

Published: 23rd June 2021 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

India's Virat Kohli (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the pitch at end of play on fifth day of WTC Final between against New Zealand at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England on June 22, 2021.

India's Virat Kohli (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the pitch at end of play on fifth day of WTC Final between against New Zealand at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England on June 22, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite just two washed-out days and only 221.4 overs bowled amidst interruptions of bad light, the World Test Championship final has come into life. With a sunny day predicted in Southampton on Wednesday, which is Day 6 (reserve day), the Test could still end up producing a winner. It is too early to say which way the game is swinging, but there is still enough time for India and New Zealand to carve out a favourable result for them on conditions where it is impossible to rule out a batting collapse.

The morning session on Wednesday will now have a big say which way this Test is ending. A batting collapse will give New Zealand ample to win the Test and should India get a lead of 250+ by mid-afternoon, all three results remain a possibility. After dismissing New Zealand for 249, India were 64-2 at stumps, with a lead of 32 runs.

All this has been possible thanks to India's bowling unit, which once again not just brought them back into the game, but also put them in a situation where they can go for the kill. When Day 5 got off to a delayed start because of slight drizzle, the onus was on Indian attack to ensure New Zealand didn't run away with the game. In fact, given India's first innings total of 217, New Zealand with already 101-2 on board when play began on Tuesday, were the better-placed team to force a win in the final at the Rose Bowl.

Bat long and take a substantial lead, it would have put India in a spot. But making runs against this Indian attack, irrespective of the pitch and condition, is no easy job. With only 116 run to defend, India didn't attack as much as they would have liked. Any attacking line and length would come at a cost of giving away some runs. Instead, they resorted to sticking to their strength of bowling tight lines, where unless Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor took risks, runs were not going to flow.

You couldn't fault New Zealand's intentions too. They waited, waited and waited for ball balls. And they hardly got one. These two sides are the last ones to shut shop when it comes to getting a result. However, given the high stakes, they played with caution. But it was India who owned the first session, picking up the wickets of Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and BJ Watling giving away only 34 runs in 23 overs.

Right through the session, they ensured Williamson & Co didn't get anything too full to drive. Neither did they give room for the batsmen to free their arms. They mostly stuck to their favoured line, which is to attack stumps and make batsmen play. With fields to back their line, India's attack choked the Black Caps. “We just wanted to hit the right length and bowl as many dot balls as possible. And those dot balls led to maidens. In England, there is always an opportunity for bowlers to get wickets and it was no different here,” said Mohammed Shami who picked up for four wickets.

In the post-lunch session, India stuck to their approach with Williamson grinding patient innings. The Kiwis' captain spent 294 minutes, consumed 177 balls for 49. It was a masterclass in challenging conditions. Around him, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee made some valuable quick runs, to give New Zealand a slender lead of 32.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs New Zealand WTC final Shami Southee
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp