WTC Final back to life as pacers Shami, Southee set up all-possible day 6, India leads by 32 runs

CHENNAI: Despite just two washed-out days and only 221.4 overs bowled amidst interruptions of bad light, the World Test Championship final has come into life. With a sunny day predicted in Southampton on Wednesday, which is Day 6 (reserve day), the Test could still end up producing a winner. It is too early to say which way the game is swinging, but there is still enough time for India and New Zealand to carve out a favourable result for them on conditions where it is impossible to rule out a batting collapse.

The morning session on Wednesday will now have a big say which way this Test is ending. A batting collapse will give New Zealand ample to win the Test and should India get a lead of 250+ by mid-afternoon, all three results remain a possibility. After dismissing New Zealand for 249, India were 64-2 at stumps, with a lead of 32 runs.



All this has been possible thanks to India's bowling unit, which once again not just brought them back into the game, but also put them in a situation where they can go for the kill. When Day 5 got off to a delayed start because of slight drizzle, the onus was on Indian attack to ensure New Zealand didn't run away with the game. In fact, given India's first innings total of 217, New Zealand with already 101-2 on board when play began on Tuesday, were the better-placed team to force a win in the final at the Rose Bowl.



Bat long and take a substantial lead, it would have put India in a spot. But making runs against this Indian attack, irrespective of the pitch and condition, is no easy job. With only 116 run to defend, India didn't attack as much as they would have liked. Any attacking line and length would come at a cost of giving away some runs. Instead, they resorted to sticking to their strength of bowling tight lines, where unless Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor took risks, runs were not going to flow.



You couldn't fault New Zealand's intentions too. They waited, waited and waited for ball balls. And they hardly got one. These two sides are the last ones to shut shop when it comes to getting a result. However, given the high stakes, they played with caution. But it was India who owned the first session, picking up the wickets of Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and BJ Watling giving away only 34 runs in 23 overs.



Right through the session, they ensured Williamson & Co didn't get anything too full to drive. Neither did they give room for the batsmen to free their arms. They mostly stuck to their favoured line, which is to attack stumps and make batsmen play. With fields to back their line, India's attack choked the Black Caps. “We just wanted to hit the right length and bowl as many dot balls as possible. And those dot balls led to maidens. In England, there is always an opportunity for bowlers to get wickets and it was no different here,” said Mohammed Shami who picked up for four wickets.



In the post-lunch session, India stuck to their approach with Williamson grinding patient innings. The Kiwis' captain spent 294 minutes, consumed 177 balls for 49. It was a masterclass in challenging conditions. Around him, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee made some valuable quick runs, to give New Zealand a slender lead of 32.