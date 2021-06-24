Cricket league in Chengalpattu to start from Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu District Cricket Association league matches for the 2020-2021 season will resume on Monday (June 28) at the various grounds in Chengalpattu taluk. The decision was taken after the Tamil Nadu government permitted sports training and competitions sans spectators in four districts including Chengalpattu.

The CDCA league 2020-21 for the 29 member clubs began on April 2 and 39 matches were played till April 24. The CDCA had also completed the league for 2019-20 season in March this year. “There are eight teams in first division and 21 teams in second division, comprising three zones.

Matches are played in the league format with SF Yorker ball. We will resume the league from Monday and have plans to complete the remaining matches before August this year,’’ said DSK Reddy, joint secretary of CDCA.

“There are 800 registered cricketers. About 350 of them are from the villages in Chengalpattu. They are playing league cricket for the first time. CDCA has also a rural academy at ACE cricket stadium, Kumilzi and soon we will start in other places,’’ informed Reddy.