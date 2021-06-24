STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cricket league in Chengalpattu to start from Monday

Chengalpattu District Cricket Association league matches for the 2020-2021 season will resume on Monday (June 28) at the various grounds in Chengalpattu taluk.

Published: 24th June 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu District Cricket Association league matches for the 2020-2021 season will resume on Monday (June 28) at the various grounds in Chengalpattu taluk. The decision was taken after the Tamil Nadu government permitted sports training and competitions sans spectators in four districts including Chengalpattu.

The CDCA league 2020-21 for the 29 member clubs began on April 2 and 39 matches were played till April 24. The CDCA had also completed the league for 2019-20 season in March this year. “There are eight teams in first division and 21 teams in second division, comprising three zones.

Matches are played in the league format with SF Yorker ball. We will resume the league from Monday and have plans to complete the remaining matches before August this year,’’ said DSK Reddy, joint secretary of CDCA.

“There are 800 registered cricketers. About 350 of them are from the villages in Chengalpattu. They are playing league cricket for the first time. CDCA has also a rural academy at ACE cricket stadium, Kumilzi and soon we will start in other places,’’ informed Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp