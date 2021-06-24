For a country with limited resources, winning WTC is amazing: Ex-New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum

By ANI

AUCKLAND: Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has hailed the Kane Williamson-led side for winning the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC).

McCullum's remarks came as New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) on Wednesday here at the Ageas Bowl.

"I'm not sure it's sunk in yet. Overnight the game was on a bit of a knife-edge -- it almost had that feeling of the previous two World Cups, get close but we won't quite get across the line. But for them to have been able to manufacture a result against the weather and a very formidable Indian side, to do it on the biggest stage is quite superb," McCullum told SEN Radio, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I'm sure over the coming days, weeks even years we'll look back at this moment and be so proud of what Kane's men have been able to achieve and the heights they've been able to scale. For a country with pretty limited resources it is pretty amazing really and to do it against the powerhouse of world cricket on the biggest stage is something that makes it more satisfying," he added.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor played unbeaten knocks off 52 and 47 respectively as New Zealand chased down the target of 139 to clinch the inaugural edition of the WTC.

Earlier, Tim Southee scalped four wickets as India was bundled out for 170 in the second innings on the Reserve Day. The inspired show with the ball ensured that New Zealand would need to score 139 runs in a minimum of 53 overs to win the title.

"I thought the captaincy of Kane Williamson to throw the ball to Kyle Jamieson, against previous routines, at the start of the day's play was a bit of a masterstroke. His height and release point, they measure up so well against the Indian batters. He was able to get the openings and once that happened it really started to sense the belief among the group," said McCullum.

"Those chases are horrible -- 140 seems like a mountain of runs, especially when you know what the carrot is at the end," he said. "Thought it was really fitting to see New Zealand's two greats, really, when you talk batting, to see them home. There was a bit of luck and good fortune along the way but in this game you are entitled to a little bit if you keep banging the door down. You could see on the faces of Kane and Ross just how much it meant to them and how satisfying to finally be able to climb that ladder," he added.