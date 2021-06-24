STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'Nice guys' don't always finish last: Media, cricket fraternity hail New Zealand's WTC win

Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson steered New Zealand home, humbling India by eight wickets in the marquee clash.

Published: 24th June 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the World Test Championship final cricket match against India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

New Zealand players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the World Test Championship final cricket match against India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: The global cricket fraternity was quick to applaud New Zealand after the perennial "good guys" of the game ended their major title drought with a hard fought win over India in the World Test Championship final.

Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson steered New Zealand home, humbling India by eight wickets in the marquee clash here on Wednesday.

Having lost the 2015 and 2019 World Cup finals, the latter on a bizarre boundary rule to England after 50 overs each and two super overs couldn't split the two sides, "everyone's second favourite team" finally crossed the final hurdle.

"Turns out the nice guys of world cricket can finish first after all," wrote 'Stuff.co.nz' "Until now, it had been a case of close, but no cigar, for the Black Caps, widely dubbed the nice guys of world cricket and everyone's second favourite team."

The duo of former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja and ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir couldn't agree more.

"Good things happen to good people. Congrats Kane Williamson," Raja said, "Nice guys don't always finish last! Congrats NZ. World No.1! #WTC2021Final," Gambhir tweeted.

New Zealand have been one of the most consistent teams, although a tad bit unlucky, in recent times.

They are currently the top-ranked team in Tests and ODIs and occupy the third spot in T20s.

And at the heart of New Zealand's success is their "Captain Cool" -- Williamson -- one of the most likable players in cricket.

"The Black Caps' commitment to whole-hearted, ego-free cricket and a collective purpose delivered the silverware they so richly deserve," wrote 'The Guardian'.

"It couldn't happen to a more likeable sportsperson. What a great moment for what is now a great cricket nation: small, but perfectly formidable.

"Huge congratulations New Zealand - you've earned that. A spotless record on Covid, and the World Test Championship: it's a good time to be a Kiwi," they added.

"Congratulations @BLACKCAPS a humble, hardworking and outstanding Test team-worthy champions," former England captain Michael Atherton tweeted.

Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill and former all-rounders Scott Styris and Grant Elliott were also delighted to achive the feat by defeating a formidable Indian side.

"What incredible news to wake up to! Huge congrats to @kane_s_w and the rest of the @blackcapsnz ! Incredibly proud of this bunch of guys to come away with the win against a strong Indian side! Celebrate well lads!" Guptill wrote.

"Sensational performance @BLACKCAPS Deserved champions beating a great opponent. Enjoy gents! What an achievement," Styris said.

"Humility, hard work, dedication to the team and the fans. World champions in so many ways. Gather ye rose buds while ye may......@BLACKCAPS" Elliott tweeted.

The Kiwis also earned rich praise from Indian Test veterans, including batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who also rued India's missed chance at earning silverware.

"Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team. #TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance. As I had mentioned the first 10 overs will be crucial & India lost both Kohli & Pujara in the space of 10 balls & that put a lot of pressure on the team," Tendulkar tweeted.

VVS Laxman wrote: "Indian batsman will rue not playing to potential in 2nd inngs, but India can be proud of the way they played the WTC cycle #IndvNZ."

"Missed being 50-over champions 2 years ago in the same country, but winning the inaugural World test Championship in style, many congratulations @BLACKCAPS, absolutely worthy champions. Happy for Kane Williamson and @RossLTaylor #INDvNZ" Virender Sehwag said.

New Zealand put up a disciplined effort, while Willimason starred with the bat Kyle Jamieson was the stand-out performer with the ball claiming the prized wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli in the both innings.

"It was the concerted effort of cricket in New Zealand that has overcome the disparity in income and population to produce a team built on the collective and beat India's superstars," 'The Telegraph' wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs New Zealand WTC India vs New Zealand WTC Final WTC Final WTC Final 2021 World Test Championship World Test Championship Final World Test Championship Final 2021
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp