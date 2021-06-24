STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Peshawar Zalmi cricketers Haider Ali, Umaid Asif suspended from PSL final for bubble breach

Peshawar Zalmi cricketers Haider Ali and Umaid Asif have been suspended from the PSL final against Multan Sultans.

Published: 24th June 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Peshawar Zalmi cricketer Haider Ali

Peshawar Zalmi cricketer Haider Ali (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Peshawar Zalmi cricketers Haider Ali and Umaid Asif have been suspended from Thursday's Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Multan Sultans after they admitted to charges of violating the health and safety protocols by meeting people from outside their designated bio-secure bubble and also failing to maintain the prescribed social distancing.

The incident happened on Wednesday and the decision was made early on Thursday morning by the tournament COVID-19 management panel comprising Barrister Salman Naseer (PCB, Chief Operating Officer) and Babar Hamid (Director - Commercial, and PSL 6 head).

"The two cricketers were found not to have interacted with any other squad members at any time after the incident and have been placed in room isolation," stated an official release.

Furthermore, Haider Ali has been withdrawn from the England and West Indies tours, respectively.

Chair of the Selectors Muhammad Wasim, in consultation with captain Babar Azam and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has named Sohaib Maqsood as Haider Ali's replacement for the two tours on which the Pakistan men's national cricket team will play three ODIs and eight T20Is, apart from two Tests in Jamaica.

Sohaib has a stellar PSL, in which he has to date scored 363 runs in 11 matches with an average of 40.33 and strike-rate of just under 153.

Sohaib has represented Pakistan in 26 ODIs and 20 T20Is, with his last T20I appearance being against New Zealand in Hamilton in January 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haider Ali Umaid Asif Pakistan Super League Pakistan Super League 2021 PSL 2021 PSL Peshawar Zalmi
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp