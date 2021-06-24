STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

RedBird picks up 15 per cent stake in Rajasthan Royals

Manoj Badale-owned Emerging Media owns majority stake in the IPL team which won the inaugural edition in 2008.

Published: 24th June 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis during the IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rajasthan Royals players (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, which has invested in the parent company owning iconic football club Liverpool and baseball team Boston Red Sox, has acquired a 15 per cent stake in the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

However, the deal amount has not been disclosed.

Manoj Badale-owned Emerging Media owns majority stake in the IPL team which won the inaugural edition in 2008.

"Following the transaction, RedBird will hold 15 per cent stake in the Royals and Emerging Media will increase its ownership from 51 per cent to 65 per cent," a release on the Royals website stated.

Badale said the deal is a testament to the global standing of the IPL.

"We are extremely delighted to partner with RedBird, an experienced investment firm that shares our vision of driving growth and success for the Rajasthan Royals franchise.

"Such an investment is a testament to the global standing of the IPL and India as an attractive investment destination."

RedBird founder and MD Gerry Cardinale said: "The IPL is a dynamic league with a global audience and forward-thinking mindset regarding fan and player engagement."

The Royals have contributed to this progressive approach and we look forward to further supporting its on-field performances, business operations and contributions to its community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RedBird Capital Partners RedBird Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp