STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WTC is exciting for the game, it puts big onus on Test cricket: New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling

BJ Watling has said that the WTC is exciting for the game of cricket and it puts a big onus on the longest format of the game.

Published: 24th June 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling reacts in pain after getting hurt in an attempt to catch the ball during the sixth day of the WTC final match against India, at the Rose Bowl.

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling reacts in pain after getting hurt in an attempt to catch the ball during the sixth day of the WTC final match against India, at the Rose Bowl. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling has said that the World Test Championship (WTC) is exciting for the game of cricket and it puts a big onus on the longest format of the game.

Watling's remarks came as New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) on Wednesday here at the Ageas Bowl. This match was Watling's last in his international career.

"It's been a lot of hard work for a long time for our team as a group. And to get over the line like that, was pretty satisfying. Some of us were up top and a few down at the bottom, and it was fantastic that we finished it off with two of our greatest on the pitch that was still doing a bit. The WTC is extremely exciting for the game. It puts a big onus on the Test game, and I'm pretty stoked. I'd like to thank my family back home," Watling told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"My mum has been a huge help through tough times. My wife Jess, two boys, Miller and Hudson. It's been a long time away from home. We've had a pretty special group, and I'm extremely happy to end it on a high," he added.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor played unbeaten knocks off 52 and 47 respectively as New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets to clinch the inaugural edition of the WTC.

A complete effort on the Reserve Day saw New Zealand edging India in a final which had its ebbs and flows in the first innings. The Kiwis made full use of the slender 32-run lead and the Williamson-led side bundled out India cheaply in the second innings to get a target of just 139. The batsmen did not relent and in the end, the side walked away with a comfortable victory.

Earlier, Tim Southee scalped four wickets as India was bundled out for 170 in the second innings on the Reserve Day. The inspired show with the ball ensured that New Zealand would need to score 139 runs in a minimum of 53 overs to win the title.

As New Zealand wicketkeeper Watling stepped out to the field in international cricket for the final time on Wednesday, India skipper Virat Kohli was quick to congratulate him on a phenomenal career. Kohli congratulated Watling as both India and New Zealand stepped out to the field on the Reserve Day of the WTC final.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJ Watling India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand WTC Final WTC World Test Championship WTC Final World Test Championship Final WTC Final 2021 World Test Championship Final 2021
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp