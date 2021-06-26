STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Indies vs South Africa: Andre Russell named in squad for first two T20Is

The Cricket West Indies selection panel has named the 13-member squad for the first and second T20Is against South Africa.

Published: 26th June 2021 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ST GEORGE: The Cricket West Indies selection panel has named the 13-member squad for the first and second T20Is against South Africa.

The panel recalled Andre Russell, the talismanic all-rounder to the squad, as the defending T20 World Champions who is prepared for the matches which will be played at the Grenada National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Russell is a two-time T20 World Cup winner, having been a member of the squad which won the titles in 2012 and 2016. He has played 49 T20Is for the West Indies and his last appearance was against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in March last year.

Roger Harper, Lead Selector in an official release said: "Andre Russell will add that 'X' factor to the team. He is an impact player with both bat and ball and lends greater depth in both departments. The aim is to build on the performance against Sri Lanka earlier this year, to build confidence while determining our best squad and team as we run into the ICC T20 World Cup."

Fully vaccinated fans will be able to buy tickets for the game from the stadium box office and ticket booths on presentation of their vaccination documentation and their national ID.

West Indies and South Africa will be locking horns in five T20Is with the first set to be played later today.

Windies squad for 1st and 2nd T20I: Kieran Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair

