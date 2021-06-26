STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

World Test Championship champions New Zealand return home with ICC mace

Eleven cricketers and eight support staff members returned to Auckland via Singapore.

Published: 26th June 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the World Test Championship final cricket match against India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

New Zealand players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the World Test Championship final cricket match against India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AUCKLAND: The triumphant New Zealand cricket team on Saturday returned home after outplaying India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in Southampton.

However, the team's inspirational skipper Kane Williamson and a few others were not part of the group that landed here on Saturday morning.

While Wlliamson stayed back to play The Hundred with Birmingham Phoenix starting July 21, Devon Conway (Somerset), Kyle Jamieson (Surrey) and Colin de Grandhomme (Hampshire) remained in England for the Twenty20 Blast.

Eleven cricketers and eight support staff members returned to Auckland via Singapore.

New Zealand were awarded the ICC mace after they defeated India by eight wickets in Southampton on Wednesday to claim the inaugural World Test Championship crown.

"The boys are ecstatic. There's been a mixture of emotion and jubilation. Once we get home and through quarantine, we'll hopefully continue the celebrations," left-arm pacer Trent Boult was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz. The Kiwi players will now serve a two-week quarantine period before they can reunite with their families.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White termed the victory over India "a massive achievement, one of our great days. I'm immensely proud of the team, and the whole organisation."

White said the board plans to honour the players soon in recognition of their feats but ruled out a parade on the streets.

"We haven't finalised that yet but we'll certainly be looking to get them together in some form to celebrate them," White said.

"I don't think there will be a parade. The current environment is challenging, but getting everyone together would be great if we could celebrate with our commercial partners and our wider cricket family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand cricket team Kane Williamson World Test Championship WTC WTC final WTC champions
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp