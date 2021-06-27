STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs England first ODI: Heather Knight wins toss, opts to field

This ODI series against England could help India narrow down its players for the women's ODI world cup to be held next year.

England skipper Heather Knight

England skipper Heather Knight (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BRISTOL: Heather Knight-led England won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the County Ground, Bristol on Sunday.

The Indian side has handed an ODI debut to teen sensation Shafali Verma. Earlier, the right-handed batter had made a stunning start in Test cricket and she was adjudged as Player of the Match.

The three-game ODI series that begins today, will provide a chance for India to narrow down on the players who would be suitable for the women's 50-over World Cup set to be played next year in New Zealand.

Earlier, the one-off Test between India and England had ended as a draw after Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia showed spirit with the bat. The lower-order rose up to the challenge and in the end, India walked away with a draw.

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Taniya Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht.

England playing XI: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

