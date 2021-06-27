STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian cricketer to debut in all formats

Shafali is the fifth-youngest player overall in the list which includes players like England's Sarah Taylor and Australia's Ellyse Perry.

Published: 27th June 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Shafali Verma

Shafali Varma made her debut at Bristol following a blistering start to her test career. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BRISTOL: Opener Shafali Verma on Sunday became the youngest Indian cricketer to debut across formats after being picked for the first ODI against England Women here.

On her ODI debut, Verma scored 15 runs off 14 balls before being dismissed by Katherine Brunt.

The Haryana girl took 17 years and 150 days to make her debut across formats, making her the fifth-youngest cricketer overall in the list, headed by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Rahman had made his all format debut at 17 years and 78 days, followed by England's Sarah Taylor (17 years 86 days), Australia's Ellyse Perry (17 years 104 days) and Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (17 years 108 days).

Verma had scored 96 and 63 in her dream debut in the one-off Test against England which ended in a sensational draw last week.

She was the youngest batter to score two fifties on debut in the women's Test.

Verma has scored 617 runs with three fifties in the 22 T20Is that she has played so far since making her debut in September 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shafali Verma Indian womens cricket team India vs England Series India vs England ODI Series India vs England First ODI Shafali Verma records Shafali Verma facts
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp