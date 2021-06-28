STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England vs Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando ruled out of ODI series

Sri Lanka batsman Avishka Fernando has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

Sri Lanka batsman Avishka Fernando

Sri Lanka batsman Avishka Fernando (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: Sri Lanka batsman Avishka Fernando has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

He has been ruled out due a grade two tear to his quadriceps. Fernando had picked up the injury while fielding in the second T20I of the three-match series against England, and he also did not feature in the third and final T20I.

"Avishka Fernando has sustained an injury to his right quadriceps (Grade 2 Tear). Fernando suffered this injury while fielding during the 2nd T20i played against England at Cardiff," tweeted the official handle of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

This injury comes as a major setback for Fernando as the tour of England was his first with the national team since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had earlier missed the tours of West Indies and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka went on to lose the three-match T20I series against England.

The visitors failed to win a single match, and as a result, England recorded a series sweep.

England and Sri Lanka will now lock horns in the three-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday at Chester-le-Street.

