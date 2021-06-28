STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kane Williamson says Team India is formidable, one-off final never tells whole picture

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the rain-affected WTC final in Southampton with Williamson scoring an unbeaten half-century in a modest 139-run chase.

Published: 28th June 2021 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

Indian captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson share a light moment ahead of WTC final in UK. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: One-off final provides an exciting set-up but can never really depict an entire picture about how formidable Virat Kohli's Indian team is, said captain of New Zealand's World Test Championship-winning side Kane Williamson.

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the rain-affected WTC final in Southampton with Williamson scoring an unbeaten half-century in a modest 139-run chase.

"The set-up provides excitement. One off final, it never really tells whole picture," Williamson told 'India Today' channel.

"As we know, this Indian team is a formidable side. It's a great side and we are proud to achieve a win in this match but it doesn't take away anything from the fact that how strong they are and what quality they have.

"No doubt they will win plenty more, you know their quality. They are relentless, they have a pace attack which is best in the world, incredible spin bowlers and batting needs no mention.

The depth that they have created," Williamson waxed eloquent. Williamson termed the Indian players as great ambassadors of the game and also simply loves the kind of passion fans have for their national side.

"Emotion that a country brings for sport, we can all appreciate having India and their passion is rewarding. They (players) hold themselves as ambassadors of game," he added.

Going into the final day, Williamson felt that all three results were possible in various percentages but everyone perhaps felt that with lack of time, draw looked the most imminent result.

"For us it was very much going in the day, expecting every result was realistic and trying to do as well as we could. Nothing different from the last few days and see how games unfurl and opportunity arises." Williamson agreed that getting Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara out early did set it up nicely for them.

"It was great to take early wickets on that, that set up more chances of result on that day. India team counter-attacked after that and India had a fair shot too. Surface was offering to bowlers. It was intense for us," the Balck caps skipper said.

Williamson was adjudged lbw by on-field umpire Michael Gough off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling but he reviewed the decision to get a favourable result.

"It was close because you were given out. I thought the way Ravi turns (off-break) the ball, I thought it might give us a chance. Nice to review it and it came my way."

Williamson termed Kyle Jamieson as a "brilliant player" who "brings in the real point of difference".

"He is a brilliant player. New to international scene and just brought his own attitude, the 'team first' attitude, wanting to contribute with ball and bat as well. It is vital for us. He has bowled so many significant spells. Has huge appetite to learn and improve. He wants to bowl and bowl and brings in the real point of difference," he concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Test Championship WTC final WTC Kane Williamson India vs New Zealand Indian cricket team Kyle Jamieson
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp