STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka cricketers Dickwella, Mendis face inquiry for alleged bio-bubble breach in England

The two were seen roaming the streets in Durham after the final T20 international on Sunday night, which Sri Lanka lost.

Published: 28th June 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis. (Photo | AFP)

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has launched an inquiry against Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis for allegedly breaching the bio-bubble during the ongoing tour of England after a purported video of them on a night out went viral on social media.

The two were seen roaming the streets in Durham after the final T20 international on Sunday night, which Sri Lanka lost.

Both the players were a part of the playing XI in the match with Sri Lanka lost by massive 89 runs.

SLC will investigate whether they breached the bio-bubble by going out in the night.

Reacting to the video, which was posted by a Sri Lankan fan, SLC chief Shammi Silva said, "an investigation is underway as they have breached the (code of) conduct."

Sri Lanka went down 0-3 in the T20 series that ended on Sunday.

This was the island nation's fifth straight series loss in T20 internationals since October 2020.

The defeat led to former greats such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Roshan Mahanama, Hashan Thilakaratne and Tillekaratne Dilshan expressing dismay at the poor performance.

Sri Lanka will play the first of three ODIs with England tomorrow at Chester le Street.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niroshan Dickwella Kusal mendis
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp