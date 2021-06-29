STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid concerns over Delta variant, Edgbaston to host England-Pakistan ODI with 80 per cent capacity

The fixture, which is the final game of a three-match ODI series between the two sides, is slated to be played on July 13.

Published: 29th June 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 11:31 AM

The floodlights are on at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England. (Photo | AFP)

Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham, central England. (File | AFP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Eighty percent crowd capacity has been allowed for the third ODI between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston next month as part of the UK Government's Events Research Programme (ERP).

Edgbaston will be able to accommodate around 19,000 fans, including under 16s, "in the stadium bowl and hospitality lounges without social distancing as part of the research study."

"It's fantastic for sport in the West Midlands that so many cricket fans will be able to enjoy another blockbuster fixture in England versus Pakistan at Edgbaston," Stuart Cain, Warwickshire's chief executive said.

Earlier this month, 70 percent capacity crowds (around 60,000 spectators) were permitted at Edgbaston for the second Test between England and New Zealand.

"The recent Test match gave us a fantastic opportunity to build a new model for large scale sporting events and I'm pleased to see elements of this first trial being carried forward for the Pakistan match.

"Technology played a big part in this and we will again focus on using this as a way of creating a safe environment whilst enhancing Edgbaston's reputation as one of the best atmospheres in world cricket," Cain added.

All attendees above the age of 11 years will be required to show a negative COVID-19 lateral flow test result or proof of two vaccinations at least 14 days before the fixture to secure entry.

