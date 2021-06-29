STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Women's cricket has suffered great deal in post-pandemic world: Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan

Pakistan national women's cricket team's third tour of the year will commence on Wednesday when they play West Indies.

Published: 29th June 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan captain Javeria Khan

Pakistan captain Javeria Khan (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ST JOHN'S: Pakistan national women's cricket team's third tour of the year will commence on Wednesday when they play West Indies in the first of the three T20Is at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

They have made trips of the Caribbean Islands for three ODI series, two T20I series and two ICC Women's T20 World Cups in the past but the first T20I will see them playing on Antiguan soil for the first time.

There is not much of a difference between the two sides on the ICC's rankings for Women's T20I teams as Pakistan are placed seventh and their opponents are sixth. Javeria Khan, the captain of the national women's team, is optimistic that the hard yards her players put in during the preparation for this tour will bear fruit.

"The women's game has suffered a great deal in the post-pandemic world," Javeria, Pakistan's second most successful batter in the format with 1,882 runs, told pcb.com.pk.

"But this tour is another great initiative from the Pakistan Cricket Board to keep the women's game relevant in the country and keep the players involved. We come in this series after undergoing intense training camps in Multan and Karachi. Those camps were extremely important for all the players. Because of the lockdowns in different parts of the country, the sports activities had come to a complete halt. The camps provided a great opportunity for the cricketers to practice in hard and tough environment, in accordance with the demand of international cricket," she added.

Talking about facing Windies, Javeria said: "West Indies are a quality opposition and they will be eager to do well at home. We, however, see this as an opportunity to do well and leave a mark. This team has got the potential to do it. Each and every player has worked hard to get here and come the day, I remain optimistic that they will rise to the challenge."

The T20I series between the two national teams will be followed by five ODIs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Womens Cricket Javeria Khan
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp