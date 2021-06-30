STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ashes: MCG Test to have 85 per cent crowd capacity, rest will have full attendance, says Cricket Australia

The Ashes is slated to begin on December 8 at the Gabba and the five-match series will conclude with the final Test from January 14-18, 2022 at Perth.

Published: 30th June 2021 03:53 PM

Melbourne Cricket Ground

Melbourne Cricket Ground (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that all the Ashes Tests will have 100 per cent crowd capacity except for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG as it will have an 85 per cent crowd in attendance.

The 2021-22 international cricket season in Australia is set to be one of the biggest ever, with up to 59 days of the world's best cricket featuring the inaugural Test match between Australia and Afghanistan, the Men's Ashes series, and Women's Ashes against England, the multi-format Women's series versus India and the respective Men's ODI and T20I matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

All venues will be sold to 100 per cent capacity, except for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG which will have an initial capacity of 85 per cent. Tickets will be fully refunded if any venue is required to reduce capacity due to the ongoing pandemic.

"The 2021-22 summer of international cricket promises to be one of the biggest ever. The anticipation around both the men's and women's Ashes is building, especially as we have witnessed some incredible Test cricket in the UK. The Ashes rivalry is one of the biggest in world sport, and we hope that conditions will allow as many fans as possible to attend," said Hockley in an official CA release.

"In addition to the Ashes, we're incredibly excited to host international cricket across 11 venues and seven states and territories, ensuring fans all across the country have the opportunity to see the best players in the world. We continue to work closely with venues and governments across Australia to ensure that events are held safely and greatly appreciate their support," he added.

Further talking about ticket pricing, Hockley said: "In the event that capacities are reduced due to government restrictions associated with the pandemic, we of course guarantee fans full refunds."

The Men's Ashes is slated to begin on December 8 at the Gabba and the five-match series will conclude with the final Test from January 14-18, 2022 at Perth.

