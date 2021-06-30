STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chris Lynn steps down as skipper of Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn on Wednesday announced that he is stepping down as the skipper of the Big Bash League franchise Brisbane Heat.

Published: 30th June 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Brisbane Heat star Chris Lynn

Brisbane Heat star Chris Lynn (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

BRISBANE: Opening batsman Chris Lynn on Wednesday announced that he is stepping down as the skipper of the Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Brisbane Heat.

Lynn has informed the club of his intention to step down as captain for BBL|11 and will direct his focus towards continuing as one of the premier match-winners in the competition.

After leading the Heat for the past three seasons, Lynn contacted Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson about his decision in the wake of his return from the postponed Indian Premier League last month.

"It has been a huge honour to skipper the Heat for the last three years and I am very grateful for all the backing and support from the players, coaching and backroom staff, and the loyal Heat fans and sponsors. I am very proud to have led the boys and I have really enjoyed my time as captain. I have thought long and hard about my decision, and I think it is the right time for someone else to take over the reins and keep building with this talented group of players," Lynn said in an official release.

"The group is in a really good space after last season's BBL, and I think this is the best way forward for the club and for me as a player and I am confident the Heat can build on last year's successful campaign."

Lynn is the all-time leading runs-scorer and six-hitter in the competition, and was Brisbane's leading scorer last season, with 458 runs despite missing five games due to injury. The hard-hitting right-hander scored five half-centuries at a strike rate of 154.

The Heat performed strongly in the back half of the tournament last season as they won through to host the club's first semi-final since 2016-17. They won the 'Eliminator' and "Knock-Out' finals before losing in the 'Challenger' to Perth to finish in third spot, their highest placing since BBL|06.

