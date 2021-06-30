STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chris Woakes, Joe Root steer England to win in first ODI against Sri Lanka

England first folded Sri Lanka for 185 and chased down the target inside 35 overs.

Published: 30th June 2021 12:53 AM

England's Joe Root (L) walks off the field with partner Sam Curran after their win in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DURHAM: Chris Woakes scalped four while David Wiley picked three wickets before Joe Root smashed a classy fifty to help England register a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Tuesday.

England first folded Sri Lanka for 185 and chased down the target inside 35 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Five wickets fell in the chase, but Jonny Bairstow's sparkling start and Root's class took England home.

Chasing 186, England got off to a flying start with the visitors scoring 54 in the first five overs. Sri Lanka did dismiss Liam Livingstone and Bairstow but Root played a gutsy 79-run knock to lead England's charge.

England had crumbled at 80/4 with Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings going back cheaply but Moeen Ali and Root stitched a 91-run stand to revive the visitors' innings. During the match, Joe Root also became the joint fourth-fastest batsmen to 6000 ODI runs.

Earlier, fifties from Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga had given Sri Lanka a decent platform to score big in the opening ODI. Perera also crossed the 3000 ODI runs mark in his 100th innings.

But Sri Lanka collapsed from 145/3 to 185/10 in 14 overs as Woakes picked four wickets.

Eight Sri Lanka players got out without touching double figures.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 185/10 (Kusal Perera 73, Hasaranga 54; Chris Woakes 4-18); England 189/5 (Joe Root 79*, Jonny Bairstow 43; Dushmantha Chameera 3-50) 

