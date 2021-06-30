STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India didn't show the patience required in a Test: Sunil Gavaskar

New Zealand won the rain-marred summit clash against India by eight wickets to bag the winning purse of Rs 12 crore along with an ICC Test Championship Mace.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar has said that India "just didn't show the patience required in a Test" to take on the New Zealand challenge in the World Test Championship final at Southampton recently.

The legendary cricketer pointed out that the Indians, "so used to the white-ball game" were responsible for their own downfall as they played some "forgettable" strokes.

"The conditions on the final day were bright, and the sun was out in all its glory, but the Indians, so used to the white-ball game, just didn't show the patience required in a Test match and were instrumental in their own downfall with some forgettable shots," said Gavaskar in his column in the Telegraph.

India folded up for just 170 in the second innings, leaving New Zealand with a victory target of 139.

"What patience and good shot selection can do in trying conditions was seen in the batting of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in both innings. He held the New Zealand innings together and took his team home.

"What he also showed is that the thinking that a batsman needs to go out and start playing shots on this kind of pitch and in conditions favouring the bowler is just negative thinking. He batted the way he knows how to, and that's what every batsman should do," said Gavaskar.

