Ireland announce squad for upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa

Ireland and South Africa will lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning July 11.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBLIN: Cricket Ireland on Wednesday announced the limited-overs squad for next month's home fixtures against South Africa.

The three-match ODI series forms part of the ICC World Cup Super League and will be played at Malahide. The T20I series will be split between Malahide and Stormont.

Andrew White, Chair of National Men's Selectors, in an official release, said: "The World Cup Super League series against South Africa represents our first such fixtures on home soil, and while a tough challenge awaits, we are confident the squad we have selected provides Graham Ford and Andrew Balbirnie with plenty of options. The sustained improvement of George Dockrell's batting has provided us solidity and experience in the middle order, while it has been great to see our bowling strike force performing well in recent IP50 matches and at the two recent T20 Festivals."

"With the recent ODI retirement of Kevin O'Brien, the value of having the experience of William Porterfield in the set-up is as crucial as ever, and his recent form at inter-provincial level has demonstrated that he is still hungry to succeed," he added.

ODI squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

T20I squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young. 

