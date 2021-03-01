STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
David Warner​ has worked really hard on his rehab: New South Wales coach Phil Jaques

David Warner has replaced Daniel Hughes while Nick Larkin was named Steve Smith's replacement for the fixture against South Australia.

Published: 01st March 2021 06:47 PM

Australian opener David Warner

Australian opener David Warner (Photo| AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: New South Wales (NSW) coach Phil Jaques on Monday said that Australia opening batsman David Warner worked "really hard" to recover from the groin injury that he sustained in November last year.

Warner's return to cricket was confirmed after the opener was named in NSW's Marsh one-day squad for Thursday's game against South Australia.

Jaques was delighted to welcome Warner back in the squad and said the opening batsman's experienced will help the Blues in the upcoming fixtures.

"We all know Davey's quality as a player in all formats and it's great to see him back for the Blues for this game," cricketnsw.com.au quoted Jaques as saying.

"He has worked really hard on his rehab and has been great around the group when he's been at training. It will be fantastic to have his experience around the team over the coming weeks," he added.

Earlier, Warner himself revealed that he will be returning to play for the NSW on March 4 while admitting that his groin will need treatment.

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins will again lead the One Day Cup squad that clinched their opening game of the season against Victoria at North Sydney Oval last month by 59 runs.

