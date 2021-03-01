India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane 'stretching limits' in training ahead of final Test

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the fourth and final Test of the series, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is sweating it out at the training ground to ensure that he puts on a great show at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Taking to Twitter the middle-order batsman wrote, "Stretching limits as we enter the last few days of training before the final test match."

On Sunday, India had a grind in the nets and everyone was seen having a hit in the middle.

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official handle had tweeted the photos from the training session and captioned the post as: "#TeamIndia members gearing up for the fourth and final Test against England."

In the ongoing series, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers and now in the fourth Test, skipper Kohli would look to come to the party and end his century-drought.

Kohli had last scored a century way back in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

If India manage to win or draw the final Test against England, then the side will qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the side would take on New Zealand in the summit clash.

India had managed to defeat England by ten wickets within two days in the pink-ball Test. The match saw both India and England batsmen failing to shine and getting out to balls that did not turn and skidded through from the spinners.

But critics have looked to blame the pitch for the failure of the batsmen. After the match, Rohit had clarified that he did not think the pitch had any demons. Even skipper Virat Kohli was vocal about the dreadful batting display from the two teams.

The hosts are leading the series 2-1 and the fourth Test of the series will commence on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.