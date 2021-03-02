STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Axar's unassuming backstory is in Nadiad, place where he grew up dreaming of becoming next Wasim Akram

Although cricket became his life when he was 13, it was a camp at the National Cricket Academy in 2012 that changed Axar’s life.

Published: 02nd March 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Axar Patel’s family at his residence in Nadiad, Gujarat

Axar Patel’s family at his residence in Nadiad, Gujarat

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Around an hour on the Ahmedabad-Vadadora Highway gets you to Nadiad, an old fashioned town. It looks wealthy yet simple. It is almost a given that at least one member from each family in Nadiad will head to the US for work.The Rajkiran household is an exception. It is the home of Axar Patel, or Akshar Patel as he is known to his family. Even if you are a newcomer to this locality, it is impossible to lose your way as everyone in these parts know where it is. It is possible that most people living here would have visited the Rajkiran household at some point as their family have a tradition of live screening matches that the all-rounder plays.  “We can’t accommodate everyone inside, which is why we put up a projector outside,” says Sankship, Axar’s cousin. 

The house that the Patels live in is a typical Indian middle-class one. Apart from a high-end TV and a PlayStation 4, their drawing room if filled with the trophies Axar has picked up. It’s so full there’s no more room to accommodate anymore. The almirahs are filled with trophies, from age-group cricket to the IPL. “We’d this one shelf. And after it got full, we made another one on top. Even that is full now. When we build a new house, we will ensure there is a big one which can fill all his trophies,” says Rajesh, Axar’s father. Axar’s bedroom, his favourite spot in the house, doesn’t have anything beyond the ordinary. A couple of his photos adore the walls of the room, which are not beyond 13x10 feet.

While the spinner’s entry into the Test level is what’s making the headlines, it’s easy to forget he made the 2015 World Cup squad less than than a year after making his debut. And it looks like the house hasn’t underdone a sea change since then. Like Axar, the house looks simple. But with all the money that comes from IPL, it is understandable that there are a few elegant flourishes, a sign of the left-armer’s rise in the game since his Ranji days. A two-wheeler that the 27-year-old used to take for practice isn’t there. But there are additions: Creta, Land Rover and a Verna. Both the Creta and Land Rover are parked under a cement-sheet shelter outside the house.

“After making it to the Ranji team he bought a Verna. Only after he made it to the Indian team, he bought Creta and now the badda wala(big one),” says Rajesh. “He’s fond of cars and phones. When he’s at home, he just asks for simple food because he doesn’t get it outside,” his mother, Priti, said.

Growing up, cricket didn’t happen by chance. Apart from being a class-topper in school, Axar was also serious about cricket. He had wanted to be a pacer like Wasim Akram (some of his India teammates call him Wasim even now because of his pace). An injury to his leg put paid to those hopes so he switched to left-arm spin. In Nadiad, he was also known as a hard-hitting batsman. “He was among those sought out in tennis ball cricket. It was only after he made it to the state team that he started bowling more,” Rajesh says.

Although cricket became his life when he was 13, it was a camp at the National Cricket Academy in 2012 that changed Axar’s life. Overseen by Sunil Joshi and R Venkatramana, his pace stood out even then. While most spinners are instructed to flight the ball, he was given options. “Thanks to his height and his accuracy, we thought it’s good to stick to his strengths,” says Venkatramana, who Axar credited during the third Test for teaching him to bowl straight. “He is a smart cricketer. With such ones, you just need to guide, they will handle the rest.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Axar Patel Nadiad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp